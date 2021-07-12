Amazon, Save $5 On Your Next Pickup Order

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a fan of cleaning-focused content on Instagram, you know that one way to tackle household chores is to break them up across different days. And while that might make sense for jobs like window washing and disinfecting toilets, certain areas in the home need more frequent attention. As in daily attention. Hard flooring is one such area, as it easily collects dust, crumbs, sticky spills, and grime. Well, the Kitchn team found the perfect tool to get your floors sparkling clean: the microfiber floor mop from Mexerris. This multipurpose wonder does the work of a duster, a broom, and a wet mop, so you can effortlessly clean your hard flooring without involving a full closet of equipment — for just $23!