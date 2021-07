As we enter the second half of 2021 in a new post-pandemic normal, law firms have an unprecedented opportunity to ramp up their marketing and business development efforts. The pandemic kept attorneys home, closing off typical avenues to develop business through in-person events, meetings and networking. However, the extreme circumstances gave rise to entirely new virtual tactics. Now that the world is opening up again, law firms are more keenly focused on developing new business and growing their practices. And they have more ways than ever before to capitalize on this moment by leveraging both in-person and virtual marketing tactics.