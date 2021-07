Tru by Hilton, the hotel company's midscale brand, marked its five-year anniversary with news of its upcoming debut in the competitive Caribbean and Latin America markets. Tru, which has grown since its launch in 2016 to 200 newbuild properties, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, has 270 more hotels in the pipeline, according to Talene Staab, global head of Tru by Hilton. The three planned for the Caribbean include a property in Punta Cana, slated to open next year, and one each in Arecibo and San Juan in Puerto Rico, slated for 2023.