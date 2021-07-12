Cancel
Upton County, TX

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Upton County

NewsWest 9
 16 days ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified those involved in a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and two injured in Upton County, 7 miles west of Rankin, on Thursday.

According to DPS, Michael Zuniga, 36, of McCamey, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup east on U.S. Highway 67. Enrique Borges, 30, of Lubbock, was driving a 2019 International semi truck west on U.S. Highway 67. Daniel Castillo, 27, of Lubbock was riding with Borges in the semi truck.

Zuniga entered the westbound lane and hit Borges and Castillo head on.

Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene. Borges was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center and Castillo was taken to McCamey Hospital, both with life-threatening injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

Odessa and Midland local news

