Death Stranding Gets the “Director’s Cut” Treatment, Coming to PS5 This Fall

By Katherine Long
Paste Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Director’s Cut for Death Stranding is set to release on Sept. 24, Sony has announced. This upgraded and expanded version will be fully remastered and exclusive to the PS5. The Death Stranding Director’s Cut will feature new content, including more weapons, equipment and vehicles. There will also be additions to the gameplay experience such as a collection of new modes, missions and areas, as well as expanded storylines and UI enhancements. As featured in the pre-order trailer for the game, the advanced combat includes upgraded melee mechanics and highlights new weapons such as the maser gun and a mounted machine gun.

