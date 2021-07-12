Death Stranding Gets the “Director’s Cut” Treatment, Coming to PS5 This Fall

On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Max Scoville to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation. The cast breaks down the current debate over the use of "Director's Cut" to describe the new Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding releases, Kojima's dislike of the phrase's use, and what it means for the wider PlayStation library. Plus, we jump into Ghostwire Tokyo's delay, FF 14's digital sales success, and more, while also giving our thoughts on the latest games we've played, including Max and Brian's deep dive into Far Cry.