Britney Spears Goes Code Red In Plunging Nightie

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing resumed in court on July 14, and the pop star made her second virtual appearance of the year. According to NBC News, Spears "broke down in tears" while speaking to Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny, telling her that she wants to "get rid of [her] dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse." In what just about everyone calls a "win" for Spears, the judge agreed to allow her to choose her own lawyer — after Spears' father didn't object to the request — which will mark the very first time that she's been to do so since this court battle began. Previously, Spears was forced to work with court-appointed attorneys.