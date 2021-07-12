Britney Spears Goes Code Red In Plunging Nightie
Britney Spears is bringing back "RED." The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday switched back to a mode making headlines earlier this year - "RED" was the vibe in April 2021 as the "Toxic" singer posed in shorts, pantyhose, and a sheer shirt to debut the mysterious phase, and it looks like it's back. On Sunday, and posting for her 31.1 million Instagram followers, Britney shared a busty and leggy shot of herself in a skimpy nightie and high heels, also going cryptic in her caption. Check it out below.www.inquisitr.com
Comments / 1