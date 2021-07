LOS ANGELES – In his fourth season with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani is paving his own path and making history while doing so. Ohtani, 27, was selected to his first All-Star game as both hitter and pitcher – a first in league history. He was the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter for the American League on July 13, where he went 0-2 at the plate and pitched one perfect inning, earning himself the win.