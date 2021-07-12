COURT UPDATE: State vacates charges against man following his death

All charges against a Faribault man charged in January with offering to pay a minor for sex were dismissed in Waseca County Court after he died. Austin Blake Beytien, 22, was charged with one felony count of prostitution for offering to hire an individual under 18 but at least 16 to engage in sexual contact. He was also charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. On May 6, Beytien pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge, which dismissed the felony, but he died prior to the sentencing. A date and cause of death is unknown, and Beytien’s attorney did not return a request for comment.