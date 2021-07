With a week to go before the special primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Shontel Brown may be in hot water. In April, The Intercept reported that Brown, a Cuyahoga County Councilmember, had voted to award millions worth of contracts to companies connected to her romantic partner and campaign donors. Emails reviewed by The Daily Poster show that the Ohio state auditor's office reviewed the allegations in the article and recently referred the matter to the state ethics commission.