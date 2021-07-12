Cancel
Naruto Promo Sheds Light on Boruto's Dark Power Boost

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode ended with a major cliffhanger, which revealed Boruto getting a frightening transformation and power boost. The new Team 7 (Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki) battles Boro, the latest "Inner" from the evil Kara organization, and has to form some unprecedented new strategies in order to bring down the virus-spewing monster with superhuman regenerative abilities. However, even when Team 7 manages to stop Boro, they only succeed in turning him into a true monster. In his untethered rampage, Boro nearly beats Boruto to death; instead, Boruto also becomes something of a true monster - and the promo for Boruto episode 208 reveals more about what that transformation is all about.

