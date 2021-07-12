A Pandemic Silver Lining: Building Better Health Care Infrastructure And Advancing Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the persistent and deep-rooted challenges of ensuring equitable health outcomes for all. As a global society we were forced to face the fact that, even in the 21st century, communities around the world still lack basic medical care as a result of underfunding in public health infrastructure. It challenged us all – public and private sector alike – to re-think the status quo and rebuild and reinvest in more equitable and affordable health care infrastructure.