Pembroke, MA

Pembroke education achievers

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Teevens, of Pembroke, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston. The following students from Pembroke were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at UMass Lowell: Bradford Hartigan, Noel Heeran Jr., Aaron Hegenberger, Luke Hegenberger, Jarod Hollstein, Alexander Johnston, Gregory Kaplowitz, Laura McCue, Victoria McLaughlin, Cole Radke, Cameron Rodriguez, Jack Wengryn and Ryan West.

