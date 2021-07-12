Cancel
Review | Music Academy Gala and Opening Concert

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaestro Larry Rachleff captured the astonishment of the moment at The Granada Theatre on Sunday afternoon when he looked out at the audience from the podium and exclaimed in mock surprise, “There’s people out there!” Yes, there were, and they were as surprised and delighted as he was to be experiencing the first live performance in the space since March 2020. This was the Sunday-matinee opening orchestral concert of the Music Academy of the West’s 2021 season, and it could not have been a more joyful experience.

