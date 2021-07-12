Review | Music Academy Gala and Opening Concert

Theater is magical under almost all circumstances. You go into a room, the lights go down, and you’re suddenly in a different world. Sometimes many different worlds. But once in a while, something unique and extraordinary happens, even by theatrical standards. The audience can just feel the joy oozing out of the pores of the performers and that exultation becomes contagious, making the beauty of the experience all that much greater. The happy songs are just that much more cheerful, while the sad songs take you beyond that lump in your throat all the way to wiping away a tear. It’s like the colors are a little brighter and the sounds are a little clearer, almost as if there’s more oxygen in the air and the fantasies are real.