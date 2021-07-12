Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Documentary about The Gorge opens in select theaters on July 21

Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159mVL_0aukDRpN00

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved outdoor music venue in Central Washington is the subject of a documentary coming out toward the end of July.

Enormous: The Gorge Story is playing in select theaters on July 21. It chronicles the evolution of the music venue that started as a family-owned winery in Quincy, Washington. According to the film’s website, the concert venue in rural farmland ‘150 miles from nowhere’ has attracted over 7 million fans and the world’s biggest musicians.

The documentary features personal stories from music legends like Dave Matthews, Mike McCready, Jason Mraz, Dierks Bentley and Steve Miller. You’ll also hear from the fans who flocked to the venue to see them.

In addition to the film, the special screenings will also feature the world premiere of ‘The Enormisodes’ – five mini-documentaries about the venue along with a blooper reel featuring Dave Matthews, Jason Mraz and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

The movie is playing in two theaters in Spokane and one theater in Coeur d’Alene on July 21 and 22. Click here to buy tickets.

The Gorge Amphitheatre is a 20,000 plus seat venue that’s been hosting shows since 1988. It’s one of the most scenic concert locations in the world, featuring views of the Columbia River Gorge. The venue has hosted popular music festivals like Sasquatch!, Watershed, Lilith Fair, Ozzfest and the Vans Warped Tour.

Comments / 1

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Mike Mccready
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Theaters#Music Festival#The Documentary#The Gorge Story#Watershed#Lilith Fair#The Vans Warped Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy