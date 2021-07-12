Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance Specs Revealed
Back in February, we saw the new Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance and learned that it would come with a 5.0-liter V8 producing 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque - enough for a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds. Last month, we got to go for a ride in the new car and it showed us that while Lexus may be considering a hydrogen car and toying with the idea of a small, lightweight sports car, the luxury automaker still knows how to make bigger performance cars hustle. We've been waiting to learn more about the new car, but while Lexus hasn't given us much to go on, a leaked brochure seems to spill all the beans.carbuzz.com
