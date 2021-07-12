Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance Specs Revealed

Lexus Tries to Make the Lexus RX More Appealing With the Limited RXL Black Line. Lexus is growing its exclusive Black Line series with the new RXL Black Line for the 2022 model year. This new special and limited-run edition will be based on the RX 350L or RX 450L, with the former being limited to 389 examples and the latter being produced in just 106 examples. The main highlight is, arguably, the new Cloudburst Gray or the optional Eminent White Pearl, however, it’s the black accents outside that really tie the package together. The 20-inch black wheels are the most notable, however, the wheel lug nots, radiator grille, outer portion of the mirrors, badging, and lower front bumper are all finished in black. When paired with the standard Cloudburst Gray, the RXL looks downright menacing while the Eminent While Pearl exterior finish makes for an awesome two-tone contrast that really draws attention.