Fargo, ND

Man charged with vandalizing mosque to plead guilty, said it was a joke

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – A man accused of vandalizing the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center will plead guilty. Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Enderle has agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony harassment. Enderle is accused of spray painting “Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center. According to court documents, Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and told investigators that he “did it as a joke.”

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

