Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chemico Group Recognized by Toyota For Excellence in Supplier Performance

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading chemical management supplier has received four performance awards from the global automotive manufacturer. The Chemico Group, the largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier, received the 2021 Excellent Performance Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) during its Annual Supplier Business Meeting held virtually late April. The award recognizes Chemico’s on-site chemical management activities at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky facility. Chemico was one of several indirect supplier companies that received Awards of Excellence or special recognition. This signifies the fourth supplier award Chemico has received from the global automaker.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Supplier Diversity#Chemico Group Recognized#The Chemico Group#Tmna#Honeywell Innovation#General Motors Supplier#Fca#Chemico Group Founded#Chemico Llc Lrb#Chemico Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
IndustryStamford Advocate

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Successfully Installs State-of-the-Art Automated Production and Material Handling Solutions at Meat Processor Wolverine Packing Co.

ORION, Mich. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced the successful completion of two major projects at Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Co. Wolverine, a third-generation family-owned meatpacking...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Point Health Hires DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Point Health, a digital health startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer to its executive team. His responsibilities include leading the growing engineering team and guiding the company’s technology and product development endeavors. DJ brings with...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Rooter Hero Acquires Allied Aire

MISSION HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Founded in 1968, Allied Aire (“Allied”) is a leading provider of residential HVAC services to the California Bay Area. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Allied has created a strong brand name and reputation through exceptional quality services. Arnie and Joanna Steiner, founders of Allied, stated jointly: “We are very excited to join the Rooter Hero family, teaming up with John Ahkoian and his veteran leadership. We are very proud of the company we have built over the last 53-years and are confident that Rooter Hero will use Allied to further provide great service to our client base and beyond."
BusinessStamford Advocate

Darkblade Systems Achieves Candidate Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization™ (C3PAO) Accreditation

WINCHESTER, Va. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Darkblade Systems, an Intrepid Solutions and Services Company, announced today that it is one of the first organizations designated as a Candidate Certified Third-Party Accreditation Organization™ (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification™ Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments, and this new accreditation expands the firm’s current assessment readiness and technology migration services.
Softwareaithority.com

Automotive Transformation Group Acquires Leading Industry Software Supplier, SalesMaster

Automotive Transformation Group acquires leading automotive software supplier SalesMaster. The acquisition underlines the Group’s overall strategy to support its automotive industry customers to keep pace with rapid automotive digitalisation, driving cost efficiencies and embracing commercial opportunities through an omnichannel consumer journey. Just two weeks after its global launch, the Automotive...
Businessthedallasnews.net

Quaero Group Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in National Attorney Recruitment and Premium Client Service

Quaero Group, a well-known, trusted partner for high-level attorney recruiting in the legal industry, announces that it has reached a 10-year anniversary in business. This is a significant milestone for this leading attorney search and recruitment firm that is the go-to for Chambers USA-ranked Partner & Shareholder attorneys. Quaero Group has maintained a reputation as the top choice for partners and practice groups looking to make a move in the legal industry, with well over 100 reputable lawyers placed nationally over the past decade.
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

The Doty Group Wins 2021 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

The Doty Group, P.S., a leading accounting firm in Tacoma announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. The Doty Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 43% in 2020. This is the firm’s second consecutive year earning the award.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta-based VDart receives 2021 Toyota Diverse Supplier of the Year Award - IT

VDart, the leading provider of mobility and digital solutions headquartered in Atlanta, has been recognized with Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021 award by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) at Toyota Supplier Virtual Conference held on April 19. Toyota honors its suppliers who have provided significant contributions in promoting and sustaining diversity + inclusion in the communities where we live and work. VDart is proud to earn this recognition for meeting Toyota’s highest standards in quality as Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Qualfon Recognized as a Major Contender in the 2021 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Qualfon, a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, was recognized as a Major Contender in the 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This marks Qualfon’s third year of being listed on the assessment; an indicator of the company’s investment in a full suite of capabilities to drive transformations for its clients.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

PACCAR honors LEONI as top performing supplier in North America

LEONI, global solution provider for energy and data management in automotive and other industries, has been named top performing supplier in North America by U.S. truck manufacturer PACCAR Inc. LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc. was recognized within the Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program with the Leader Level Award. PACCAR is a leading global manufacturer of DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
Businessmartechseries.com

ZoomInfo Recognized for Excellence in Career Growth and Company Leadership by Comparably

Acknowledged Among Leaders in Career Growth, Leadership Teams, and Best CEOs for Diversity. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced it has received three more Comparably Awards, including recognition for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams. ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck also appeared on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Asset Performance Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Siemens, GE Digital, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Asset Performance Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Asset Performance Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Asset Performance Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry Mergers And Acquisitions Report: Supplier Performance Benchmarking, Market Trends, Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry - Implications and Outlook - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report is the third edition of our analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.This...
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft India announces country awards to recognize partner excellence

New Delhi, July 16, 2021: Microsoft India today announced country winners of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The local awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Embee, and PWC were recognized as Cloud Innovation Partners of the Year. Hanu, Softline, and Sonata Software were awarded the Technology Partners of the Year in Azure, Security and Business Applications, respectively. EY was recognized as the Gamechanger of the Year in the country.
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

SPIROL Receives 2020 General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award

SPIROL is pleased to announce the receipt of the 2020 General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award. Two of SPIROL’s locations, SPIROL International Corporation in Danielson, CT, USA and SPIROL Industries Limited in Winsor, Ontario, Canada, each received notification of the awards on July 1, 2021. A Senior Supplier Quality Engineer at General Motors stated, “Suppliers who receive this award recognition have met or exceeded a very stringent set of quality performance criteria and have achieved the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization for the calendar year 2020.”
Carsvillagerpublishing.com

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a top performer

If you’re wondering if a hybrid vehicle is something for you to purchase, think positively. The hybrid vehicles, especially with the crossover engines, have become outstanding. They excel in acceleration and fuel economy. The test car of the week has been a Toyota Highlander hybrid/limited/L4 all-wheel drive. What an amazing...
Lansdale, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lansdale-based Manufacturer Recognized by General Motors as a 2020 Supplier of the Year

LANSDALE, PA — SKF, a leading global manufacturer of bearings, seals, and lubrication, has been named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for 2020. This is the ninth time that SKF has received this award. The annual awards highlight GM’s top 2020 calendar year suppliers from 16 countries who have exceeded GM’s requirements and provide GM customers with innovative technologies that are among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
Environmentvermontbiz.com

SunCommon recognized as a Best For The World B Corp for environmental excellence

Vermont Business Magazine SunCommon, Vermont’s largest solar installer, and a Certified B Corp, has been named a Best for the World™ B Corp in recognition of their exemplary performance beyond commercial metrics. Ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in their size group worldwide for their sustainable business practices, SunCommon was recognized for their efforts in the Environment category. This is the sixth time since its founding that the company has received this award.
IndustryStamford Advocate

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions' New Facility Layout Empowers Bongards to Continue Meeting their Customers' Cheese Needs

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Bongards is a farmer-owned co-op that’s been around since 1908. They have unsurpassed cheese-making expertise, and today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things right when it comes to servicing their customers and running their business, so when they noticed their growth was impacting their service levels, they knew they had to act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy