Poll: What’s the Best Brian Johnson-Era AC/DC Song? – Vote Now

My first recollections of hearing AC/DC were from the period now considered the band’s heyday. “The Thunder from Down Under” as the Australian band was called, had achieved what few but all great rock bands do when faced with adversity. Having lost Bon Scott, their original lead singer, in early 1980, they enlisted British singer Brian Johnson from the band Geordie to fill the position. With their next release, they broke through with the mega-selling album “Back in Black”, still regarded by many as one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide, reaching number four on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts in 1980, and even in 2021, ranking number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.