Opawica Explorations targets region of 'tremendous wealth generation'

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have completed an initial phase 1 sampling evaluation of high-priority conductivity anomalies in the search for Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu) and Silver (Ag) mineralization that have been identified at its Robocop Property following analysis of the recent 400 line-km Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM"") and magnetic survey data (Figure 1 below). Results are pending and once received will be used to plan ground geophysical surveys over the high-priority anomalies. The Robocop Property is 100% owned by Grizzly and is easily road accessible in Southeast British Columbia (the "Property"), near the hamlets of Grasmere and Roosville.