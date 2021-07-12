Opawica Explorations targets region of 'tremendous wealth generation'

Pickett Mt. - Maine. A total of 3,268 metres of drilling in 13 holes has been completed at its wholly owned Pickett Mt Project in Maine, targeting potential extensions to the footwall lens (FWZ), located approximately 200 metres north and parallel to the East and West Lens (see Figure 1). Several of the holes have intersected stringer to semi-massive sulphide mineralization below both the West and East lenses targeting higher grade silver mineralization and previous positive results. Drilling north of the West Lens, closer to surface, has demonstrated extensions to the 2020 FWZ drill intercepts, but did not significantly expand the potential FWZ resources in that area. An updated FWZ long section is presented in Figure 2 showing color contoured silver equivalent grades over estimated true widths. Along with elevated silver values, some intercepts also contained significant amounts of zinc, lead and copper. Assay results for holes 24 to 26 are pending.
