A Kentucky state lawmaker has come under fire for comparing Dr Anthony Fauci to cult leader Jim Jones.Republican Representative Regina Huff, who is the chair of the House Education Committee, took to Twitter to post a picture of Dr Fauci next to one of the Jonestown massacre leader.The tweet included a caption under a picture of Jones that read, “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid”, a reference to the cult members who died in a 1978 mass-murder suicide.And under Dr Fauci the caption read, “Amateur.”Alongside the image, Ms Huff wrote, “Some will cavil, they will not...