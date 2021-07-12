Cancel
COVID-19 vaccines available at 1,437 providers in all 64 parishes

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
This week, 1,437 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and home-bound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

LDH also announced a list of COVID vaccine clinics for the week of July 12-18. Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Region 4 includes Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia Parishes. The full schedule for the week of July 12-18 can be found HERE .

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and home-bound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A signed parental consent form is required for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Several COVID variants have been identified in Louisiana, including the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more likely to make people sicker. We have three very safe, very effective vaccines that provide a high degree of protection against COVID-19 and its variants, and they are available at no cost.

