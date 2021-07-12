Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Whataburger adds a new location in the Northland

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
 16 days ago
Whataburger plans to add a fifth location to the Kansas City area.

The Texas-based burger chain, which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked to come to the area , announced Monday that it will open a new location in the Metro North Crossing Development in the Northland. There is no timeline for the groundbreaking of the new location, but the four other Whataburgers in the area had their groundbreakings in April and June of this year.

The other locations include:

  • 1450 Douglas St. in Lee’s Summit;
  • 18811 E. US 40 in Independence;
  • 8420 W. 135th St. in Overland Park;
  • 905 Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

The first four locations are set to open in the fall.

