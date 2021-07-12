Cancel
Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson complete historic Champions League and Euros double after Italy's victory over England... but five years after Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe did the same, who else has won Europe's greatest prizes in the same year?

In the end, it was Italy's night. The Azzurri triumphed at Wembley on penalties in a dramatic finale to Euro 2020.

For England, it's a huge opportunity gone. And for Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, a chance for a dream summer of European glory escaped them.

Yet for two of Italy's squad members - Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri - it completed a historic double, becoming the 10th and 11th players to win the Champions League and European Championship in the same summer, after Chelsea's victory over Manchester City in May - but who else has completed the rare feat?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1OHO_0aukCwt900
Italy's Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri claimed a historic double after their triumph at Wembley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiQyF_0aukCwt900
The Chelsea pair also won the Champions League in Porto after victory over Manchester City 

1964 - LUIS SUAREZ

Don't worry, it's not the Uruguayan you're thinking of.

This is the attacking midfielder who in 1961 was the world's most expensive footballer, after moving to Inter Milan from Barcelona for £100,000.

Three years later, he was the first person to win Europe's greatest footballing prizes in the same year.

First, he played central midfield as Inter beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final in Vienna - the Nerazzurri would go on to defend their crown a year later too.

Then, in what was then titled the 'European Nations' Cup', Suarez was victorious with Spain on home turf, as they beat Hungary and then the USSR in the final, with Zaragoza's Marcelino scoring the winner at the Bernabeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF2C0_0aukCwt900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGPOM_0aukCwt900

1988 - RONALD KOEMAN, BARRY VAN AERLE, HANS VAN BREUCKLEN, GERALD VANENBURG

It would be 24 years before the feat was repeated, as four Dutch stars claimed the double.

The quadrant were all part of PSV Eindhoven's European Cup success in 1988, with Koeman and Vanenburg all scoring penalties in the final shootout win against Benfica in Stuttgart.

Van Breukelen, as the goalkeeper, played a key part too as PSV came out on top 6-5 in the dramatic shootout following the goalless draw.

Yet exactly a month later, all four were in the Netherlands squad which won Euro 1988, with a win over the Soviet Union in a final memorable for Marco van Basten's exquisite volley known to be one of the best goals ever scored in a final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoLel_0aukCwt900
The Netherlands celebrate their success at the 1988 European Championship in Munich 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9hnF_0aukCwt900
The final victory against the Soviet Union is famous for Marco van Basten's sensational volley 

2012 - FERNANDO TORRES AND JUAN MATA

Again, it's another long wait. But like this year, it's a Chelsea duo which did the double in 2012.

Fernando Torres and Juan Mata were part of the Blues squad which heroically won the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Torres played a key part throughout, memorably scoring the goal against Barcelona to seal their final spot, while Mata started throughout the whole run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqTJT_0aukCwt900
Fernando Torres and Juan Mata embrace after claiming the Champions League with Chelsea 

And despite missing in the final shootout to Bayern Munich, the pair claimed Europe's biggest club prize.

A matter of weeks later, the pair were substitutes for Spain as they thrashed Italy in the final of Euro 2012.

Yet despite their roles as understudies, both came on and scored late on, with Torres actually setting up Mata for Spain's fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCilb_0aukCwt900
The Spaniards also won the Euros six weeks later, with both scoring in the final against Italy 

2016 - CRISTIANO RONALDO AND PEPE

It wouldn't be a list of history-makers without Cristiano.

The then-Real Madrid superstar scored the decisive penalty in the shootout win against Atletico Madrid in Milan, as Los Blancos began their journey to three Champions League triumphs in a row.

Pepe actually gave away a penalty in the final - fouling Torres - but Antoine Griezmann struck the crossbar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEzh8_0aukCwt900
Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016 in Milan 

The more surprising triumph was at Euro 2016 six weeks later, in what was a rollercoaster of emotions for Ronaldo.

After guiding Portugal to the final with some wonderful displays, the captain picked up an injury in the first half of the final against France, leaving the pitch in tears.

But after a rearguard performance from Pepe and Co, with Eder scoring the winner in extra-time, Portugal won a major tournament for the first time ever - with Ronaldo and Pepe integral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eRq8_0aukCwt900
Ronaldo celebrates lifting the European Championship trophy alongside team-mate Pepe 

