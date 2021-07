Crazy as it is, Super Mario 64 has just smashed the recent auction record set by the Legend of Zelda. Having stood for a handful of days, that record has now fallen utterly. Back in April, the record was held by a copy of the original Super Mario Bros. That cartridge went for $660,000 at auction. Just last week, Link blew it up when a copy of the original Legend of Zelda went for $870,000. Naturally, Mario wanted his record back, and he means business! As it turns out, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 was auctioned off for $1,560,000 USD on Sunday.