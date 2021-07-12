Cancel
Show Low, AZ

Cyclist dead after vehicle crashes into cyclists during race in Show Low

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J17Qd_0aukCrTW00
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(SHOW LOW, Ariz.) A cyclist who was hit by a driver during a race in Show Low last month has died, according to a report from 12 News.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Monday the 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday.

Michael Chock, 36, was indicted last week on aggravated assault and deadly weapons charges. The Navajo County Attorney's Office said additional charges are expected to be filed after the cyclist's death.

Officials said seven bicyclists were injured on June 19 after Chock allegedly drove into a crowd that was gathered for an event in Show Low.

The bicyclists were hit by a black Super Duty Ford F150 in the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center.

The driver allegedly drove away from the scene after the crash.

Authorities said six cyclists were taken to Summit Healthcare by medical personnel. Two were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. One cyclist was taken by air.

Chock was shot, injured and later arrested by officers after a short pursuit.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

