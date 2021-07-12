Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski, Telfair, Wheeler, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Laurens; Pulaski; Telfair; Wheeler; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WHEELER...NORTHWESTERN TELFAIR...NORTHEASTERN WILCOX...SOUTHWESTERN LAURENS...SOUTHERN BLECKLEY...DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 457 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Cedar Creek to near Eastman to Jay Bird Springs and Rhine, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Eastman, Abbeville, Helena, Milan, Rhine, Chauncey, Union, Dubois, Gresston, Plainfield, Empire, Yonkers, Cedar Creek, Roddy, Baileys Park, Ocmulgee Banks, Jay Bird Springs, Wallace and Five Points. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Rhine, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
City
Eastman, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
City
Chauncey, GA
County
Wilcox County, GA
County
Laurens County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Milan, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
City
Plainfield, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Telfair Wheeler#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy