Flood Warning issued for Chariton, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Chariton; Macon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Chariton River near Prairie Hill affecting Chariton and Macon Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chariton River near Prairie Hill. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 4:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.3 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Farmland and secondary roads in the Chariton River floodplain are under water. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, State Highway 129 is overtopped by flood waters 8 miles north of Salisbury.