Flash Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County. * From 2 PM MST this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase across much of southeast Arizona today into Wednesday. These storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, flash flooding within normally dry washes, and debris flows across the Bighorn burn scar.