Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * From Tuesday evening to late Thursday morning. * At 6:09 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 19.3 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick.

alerts.weather.gov

