Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Sumner. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 32.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water.