Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Western Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia West central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia South central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Winchester to near Star Tannery, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Stephens City, Boyce, Middleway, Brucetown, White Post, Greenwood, High View Manor, Clear Brook, Armel, Stephenson, Wadesville, Cedar Hill and Albin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH