Sterling County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Sterling by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sterling SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL STERLING COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sterling City, moving west at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sterling City.

