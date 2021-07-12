Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Twiggs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN BLECKLEY...SOUTHERN TWIGGS AND NORTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Pulaski State Prison, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hawkinsville, Hayneville, Coley Station, Tarversville, Sand Bed, Magnolia, Royal, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Pulaski State Prison, Porter, Kathleen, Klondike, Clinchfield and Browndale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH