Georgia man accused of obtaining $2.6M in fraudulent PPP loans

SYCAMORE, Ga. — Department of Justice officials said a Georgia man is facing charges after he allegedly obtained $2.6 million in federal PP loans for businesses that may not have existed.

Anthony Boncimino, 46, who lives in Sycamore in Southwest Georgia, was indicted on July 8 with four counts each of bank fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the indictment, Boncimino submitted at least four fraudulent loan applications for loans on behalf of shell companies, although the companies suffered no losses.

Government officials said the businesses either did not exist, did not conduct business or only existed on paper.

“Fraudsters who attempt to capitalize during a global pandemic will face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Boncimino faces a total of 45 years in prison.

©2021 Cox Media Group