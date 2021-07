One of the ways the pandemic has permanently altered travel is with the upsurge in the vacation rental market. With people wanting more space and privacy, an easy way to reunite the family, and even a new location to “work from anywhere,” companies like Airbnb, VRBO and more are soaring like never before. The global vacation rental market size is expected to reach $113.9 billion by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research. In Greater Palm Springs specifically, the region is seeing this boom in long-term and short-term rentals and offers more than 8,000 vacation rentals from a variety of local companies to help meet that demand including Acme House, Natural Retreats, Vacation Palm Springs by Vacasa, and more.