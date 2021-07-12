‘Market’ Presented by South Granville Summer

Rare opportunity to own a lovely large Victorian single-family home in Dorchesters highly desired Adams Village/Cedar Grove area! This home has been cared for by the same family for 60 years. It is a spacious abode with 6 bedrooms. 9 ft ceilings on the first floor with fireplace, large living room and dining room & craftsman staircase. New open kitchen and appliances and 2 new full baths! Newer roof. Relax in one of the beautiful patio areas with mature plantings and fire pit. Green space on all sides with off street parking on this big 5800+ sq ft lot with a welcoming front entry porch. Conveniently located, only minutes to Ashmont and Cedar Grove T station for easy access to Boston and Cambridge, and other area amenities such as the brand new Adams St Library, Neponset River Bike Path, Dorchester Park, and Adams Village with lovely shops, cafes & restaurants such as Molinaris, Landmark and Industry. Superb location. Buyer to do all due diligence. Come take a look, it will not last.