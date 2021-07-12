Cancel
'Market' Presented by South Granville Summer

By Inside Vancouver
insidevancouver.ca
 18 days ago

This summer, the South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) is pleased to partner with The Nooks, Got Craft?, and Portobello West, to present a beautiful summer street fair experience. A craft pop-up series dubbed Market will be presented by a different craft collective each Saturday on July 24th, August 7th and August 28th from 11am – 4pm.

