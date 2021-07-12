Marco Andretti Gets First SRX Series Win in Close Finish Against Local Legend
The penultimate race of the Camping World SRX Series came to a dramatic conclusion on July 10, with veteran driver Marco Andretti beating 17-year-old Luke Fenhaus and series leader Tony Stewart to secure the first SRX Series win of his career. After the race at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin, Andretti is now third in the SRX standings behind Stewart and Ernie Francis Jr., who won the previous race at Lucas Oil Speedway in Indianapolis.www.mensjournal.com
