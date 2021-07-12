Cancel
JPM Option Traders Staging a Breakout

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
Cover picture for the articleInvestors have kept the share prices range bound for JPMorgan Chase (JPM) ahead of its fiscal second-quarter earnings announcement. On the surface, it appears that options traders are positioned to anticipate a negligible move, and are perhaps even anticipating bad news. But the unusual option trading may create an unexpectedly strong upward trend in the price action if JPM delivers a positive earnings surprise.

