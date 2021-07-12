1 dead, 1 arrested after argument leads to shooting in parking lot, Grand Prairie Police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man in his 20s is dead while another has been arrested following a shooting that happened overnight Sunday in North Texas, according to police. On Sunday around 2:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Warrior Trail. That's about three miles west of Mountain Creek Lake Park in Grand Prairie.www.wfaa.com
