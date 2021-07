Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Photography is not only a rewarding art form on its own, it’s also one of the best ways to preserve your memories of the people around you, significant milestones like birthdays and graduations, the events you go to, and even the places you visit. Having some practice and skill in photography is a great way to improve the way you record your memories and add some level of art to your photo capturing. While there are myriad guides and resources on the internet – of varying quality and helpfulness – finding a quality course that includes many of the building blocks to taking great photos is a common-sense approach to improving the quality of your pictures.