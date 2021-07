Version 7 of the Mac edition of the Desktop-Git-Client Tower has been released. The new release brings significant changes in the workflow for commits, which tower users can now apparently provide with more context. Issues, other commits and files should be referenced directly in version 7 for Mac, according to the announcement in the Git Tower blog. The release also offers a search and autocomplete option if you # types in: This should work both in the subject and in the body field and also for search terms such as closes/fixes/resolves be valid.