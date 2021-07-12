Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Local family opens new business downtown

montenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Armando Castaneda sold his business El Paraiso Latino after being in operation for 14 years in downtown Montevideo, he planned to enjoy an early retirement. “My father, being a very impatient man who can’t just sit around and relax was itching to get into another business or something,” says Armando’s son Jesse. The business sold in the summer of 2020, and around Thanksgiving, the family heard of an opportunity to purchase the former Ace Hardware building. “The opportunity came and it was a really good deal,” says Jesse.

www.montenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Montevideo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#El Paraiso Latino#Ace Hardware#Architectural Drafting#Hispanic#Covid#Jc Discount Store#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Posted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy