Local family opens new business downtown

When Armando Castaneda sold his business El Paraiso Latino after being in operation for 14 years in downtown Montevideo, he planned to enjoy an early retirement. “My father, being a very impatient man who can’t just sit around and relax was itching to get into another business or something,” says Armando’s son Jesse. The business sold in the summer of 2020, and around Thanksgiving, the family heard of an opportunity to purchase the former Ace Hardware building. “The opportunity came and it was a really good deal,” says Jesse.