Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

White House creates gun trafficking strike force for Los Angeles

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The White House announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice launched a gun trafficking strike force in Los Angeles to prevent guns coming across state lines from areas with weaker gun laws. The funding for the strike forces — which will also be in New...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Firearms#The White House#American Rescue Plan#Lapd#The Police Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

DOJ launches strike force to help reduce gun violence in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a strike force in D.C. to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking. Leveraging existing resources, regional strike forces will better ensure sustained and focused coordination across jurisdictions. They will also stem the supply of illegally trafficked firearms from source cities, through other communities and into four other key market regions: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento Region.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Federal Prosecutors in L.A. to Coordinate Firearms Trafficking Strike Forces

The U.S. Department of Justice Thursday launched five cross-jurisdictional strike forces — including one in the Los Angeles area — to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key regions across the country. Leveraging existing resources, the regional strike forces will better ensure sustained and focused coordination...
Los Angeles, CAKTLA.com

New federal strike force aims to cut inflow of guns to L.A.

A new federal strike force launched by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday will focus on disrupting the illegal flow of weapons into Los Angeles from neighboring states while also going after makers of local “ghost guns,” according to local and federal authorities. Both sources of weapons are a major...
Chicago, ILWashington Times

Justice Department launches gun ‘strike forces’ in five major cities

The Biden Justice Department deployed gun trafficking “strike forces” to Washington and four other major cities this week as part of a push to combat a recent national surge in violent crime. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Chicago on Thursday to launch that city’s administration-backed strike force. Units will also...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Cook County Record

U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago To Participate in Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois issued the following announcement on July 22. The U.S. Department of Justice launched five cross-jurisdictional strike forces to help reduce gun violence by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key regions across the country. Leveraging existing resources, the regional strike forces will better ensure sustained and focused coordination across jurisdictions and help stem the supply of illegally trafficked firearms from source cities, through other communities, and into five key market regions: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento Region, and Washington, D.C.
Congress & Courtskyma.com

Capitol Hill officers to testify in January 6th hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The House of Representatives select committee assigned to investigate the Wednesday, January 6, riot holds its first public hearing Tuesday. Four police officers who were on the front lines during the insurrection are scheduled to testify. This is what we know about them:. MPD Officer...
POTUSNew York Post

The FBI is made of snitches, often trapping Americans into committing crimes

Back in 1935, tough guy James Cagney cemented the image of the incorruptible FBI agent in the movie “G Men.” The film played on Cagney’s outlaw image — honed in pictures like “The Public Enemy” and “Blonde Crazy” — but flipped the script and put his character, Brick Davis, on the side of the good guys. Same Cagney, cracking wise, firing guns and socking jaws, but this time from behind a badge.
POTUSAxios

White House announces ransomware task force after flood of cyberattacks

The Biden Administration has formed a multi-agency task force to address the growing threat posed by ransomware attacks, a senior administration official said Wednesday. Driving the news: Several ransomware attacks have plagued U.S. companies in recent months. President Biden on a call with Vladimir Putin last week demanded the Russian...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

The First Hearing Of The Jan. 6 Commission Begins With A Lie

The big news out of Washington, D.C., this week is that the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol held its first hearing. How did it go? Well, this depends entirely on whether you believe a significant falsehood being told within the first five minutes of the televised hearing represents an inauspicious start for the commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy