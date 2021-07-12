Cancel
Sydney group are fined over a VERY rugby Covid breach after sneaking into Queensland on a SUPERYACHT and lying on border passes so they could watch the Wallabies play in Brisbane

Four rugby union fans from coronavirus-riddled Sydney have been slapped with heavy fines after they snuck into Queensland on a superyacht and allegedly lied on their border passes.

The men left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on 34.5 metre charter superyacht Dreamtime on July 6 and travelled north of the border, arriving on the Gold Coast the following day.

They then allegedly declared on their border passes they hadn't been in a Covid hotspot before going straight to the Australian Wallabies rugby union Test match against France at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

The men were tracked down by Queensland Water Police and Maritime Safety officers several days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgadR_0aukBNTH00
Four men have been fined after they sailed Sydney to Queensland on charter superyacht Dreamtime, pictured moored at Southport Marina 

They are now in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast where they have since tested negative to Covid-19.

The men have also been fined more than $4000 each.

'The message is clear, if you have been in a COVID-19 hotspot and you cross our maritime border, you will be intercepted and face the consequences,' Maritime Safety general manager Angus Mitchell said.

'The Chief Health Officer declared the Greater Sydney area a COVID-19 hotspot backdated to 21 June as the Covid-19 situation continued to escalate and while that situation exists, MSQ will rigorously challenge any vessels planning to enter Queensland waters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzEud_0aukBNTH00
The alleged border hoppers from Sydney travelled to Queensland to watch the Australian Wallabies (pictured) come from behind to defeat France in Brisbane last Wednesday

Gold Coast Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman is disappointed the alleged border hoppers potentially put Queenslanders at risk.

'The majority of people do the right thing, but the ones who don't are putting the Gold Coast community at risk,' he said.

'It's disappointing and it's another reminder for people entering Queensland that they must follow the directives of the Chief Health Officer in Queensland.'

The superyacht remains docked at Southport Marina.

Prices to charter the vessel start from $18,000 per day, according to the Ocean Alliance website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UCvr_0aukBNTH00
The charter left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on July 6 and arrived on the Gold Coast the next day, where the men travelled to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v44KU_0aukBNTH00
The 34.5 metre superyacht Dreamtime (pictured) costs more than $18,000 a day to charter

The yacht was one of three sailing vessels which arrived on the Gold Coast from the Covid-ravaged Sydney last week.

A second yacjt skipper, 68 is also now in hotel quarantine and issued with a $4003 fine while another skipper was fined and ordered to turn around at the border.

The lockdown of Greater Sydney and surrounding regions will likely be extended beyond Friday after NSW recorded 112 new cases on Monday, its highest number of daily new cases in 15 months.

