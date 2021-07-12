Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best-Selling Skirts Of All Time On SHEIN

By Jona Jaupi
Posted by 
The List
The List
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Online shopping has been a thing for a while, but since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the practice has dramatically increased. In fact, recent research found that online retail sales increased by around 32.4% in 2020 (totaling to approximately $105 billion USD), whereas Q1 of 2021 showed a 39% increase, according to Digital Commerce 360. One website that has seen incredible revenue growth during the pandemic period is SHEIN, an online fashion retailer founded in China in 2008. The brand's earnings reached around $10 billion USD for 2020 (more than a 100% increase from 2019), according to Business of Fashion.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pencil Skirt#Midi Skirt#Online Retail#Digital Commerce 360#Business Of Fashion#Ig#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelByrdie

Live Your Best '90s Life with These 13 Slip Skirt Outfits

The slip dress is unquestionably one of the most iconic ’90s style staples, but we can't forget about its versatile, slinky cousin, the slip skirt. With a fluid, chic feel, slip skirts instantly equate to a polished look, whether you’re styling one for work, weekends, or a special occasion. The appeal is simple: With a body-skimming fit that’s not overly clingy, slip skirts gracefully float with every step and flaunt extreme versatility. The same gleaming style can go from a cocktail event to weekend errands in seconds flat with the swap of a few pieces. Even better, they’re timeless, which means they’re a sound investment.
ShoppingHGTV

These Clothing Stores Sell Amazing Home Decor, Too

There are certain stores you expect to carry a variety of goods, from clothing to home products to tech — usually department stores and big-box stores — but lately, niche stores seem to be expanding their offerings as well. Websites and mall stores that previously only peddled the latest fashion trends are now stocked with swoon-worthy home accessories, meaning you can cut your shopping time in half if you're looking to update your wardrobe and your space at the same time.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Shop Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

If you're anything like us, you never have enough shoes in your closet and we're always looking for good deals. And right now Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has just that: a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands. That includes trendy sneakers and shoes as some of us head back to school and the office.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade and Coach Bags

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and there are tons of can't-miss deals on Kate Spade and Coach handbags!. Bag styles from the beloved designer fashion brands are marked down for a limited time. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night.
Beauty & FashionElle

10 Amazon Beauty Brands You Should Be Buying Right Now

I've made my fair share of uh-oh buys on Amazon (see: that fantastic deal on a nightstand that ended up being doll furniture), but when it comes to finding top-notch, no-mistakes-here beauty purchases, it has the best of the best. Whether you're trying to find the latest and greatest in haircare, a sustainable beauty brand that won't do you wrong, or a new mascara for fluttery lashes, there's an option on Amazon that will not let you down. But who has the time to scroll mindlessly for that long, only to end up with a shopping cart that's full to the brim of "maybes"? I live to serve, so I compiled the best of the best, from tried-and-true products to a couple of hidden gems I'll graciously share with you. Below, find the 10 best beauty brands on Amazon you need to know about.
TV & VideosTime Out Global

The best cooking shows of all time, according to chefs

You don't have to be a whiz in the kitchen to binge the heck out of a good old-fashioned cooking show. No matter your skill level, there's something mesmerizing about watching the pros chop, sear and plate from the comfort of your couch. Toss in the added pressure of a reality show competition, and you've got endless hours of entertainment. If you're looking for something new to add to your watchlist, consider the best cooking shows of all time – as selected by some of the world's top chefs. (Yes, even after a long day in the kitchen, they too can't resist a good Iron Chef marathon.)
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Kitchen Shorts

Kaley Cuoco in a strappy topWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Kaley Cuoco is dripping mad sweat by her stainless steel refrigerators as she continues pandemic training. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her love of yoga, has been switching it up over COVID, keeping in jaw-dropping shape with trainer Ryan Sorensen and sharing her progress with her 6.7 million Instagram followers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 For A Chip

A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a puffy chip, which isn't that different from those 3-D Doritos. She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. But then the auction got shut down.
Justin, TXElle

Hailey Bieber Wore a Velvet Dress With Two Thigh-High Leg Slits for Justin’s Art Gallery Auction

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up more last night for Justin's art gallery auction than they did when they met the French president. The Biebers were photographed wearing matching black evening ensembles. Justin wore a black-tie suit while Hailey complemented him in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue:
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Pours Enviable Curves in Tight Black Tube Dress Looking Unforgettable in New Photo

Tennis star Serena Williams looked breathtaking as she posed in a tight black dress and flaunted her gorgeous curves in new snapshots she shared on Instagram. Besides being an incredible athlete, Serena Williams is also a fashion icon and has proved this many times. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old reminded people of her prowess in the world of fashion by sharing two pictures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy