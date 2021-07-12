Trackers Bay camp counselor arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession
A Trackers Earth: Bay Area staff member was arrested June 30 on suspicion of possession of child pornography by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The camp counselor, a 36-year-old man named Tyler Robles, had been under investigation by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations agents, according to a Facebook post by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Robles and his home, investigators searched the man’s Richmond home.www.dailycal.org
