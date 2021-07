Three Bat ‘Cats had their names called throughout the 2021 MLB Draft. The good news began in the third round when John Rhodes went to the Baltimore Orioles and it continued with Austin Schultz going in the 10th round to the Detroit Tigers. A class of 2021 Kentucky commitment who had yet to make it on campus, Jackson Merrill, was also drafted, getting picked in the first round with the 27th overall pick by the San Diego Padres.