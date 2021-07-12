Cancel
Today is the last day to shop the Macy's Black Friday sale in July—all the best deals

Florida Times-Union
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Black Friday is, without a doubt, the biggest savings event of the year—but it's still a ways away. If you simply can't wait until the end of the year to snag the best and biggest deals, however, we've got some good news for you: You don't have to! There's an epic Macy’s Black Friday sale in July happening now—and today's the last day to take advantage of these incredible markdowns.

www.jacksonville.com

