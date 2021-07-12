In Virginia Beach, Northam outlines how he wants to spend federal coronavirus relief money
Gov. Ralph Northam wants to jumpstart the post-pandemic economy of Virginia by steering federal dollars to local businesses. That’s what he said Monday afternoon, under the shadow of King Neptune at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Alongside local Democratic delegates, the governor was there to announce how he aims to spend money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.www.dailypress.com
