In Virginia Beach, Northam outlines how he wants to spend federal coronavirus relief money

By Katherine Hafner
Daily Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ralph Northam wants to jumpstart the post-pandemic economy of Virginia by steering federal dollars to local businesses. That’s what he said Monday afternoon, under the shadow of King Neptune at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Alongside local Democratic delegates, the governor was there to announce how he aims to spend money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

