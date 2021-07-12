Ross Lynch And Jaz Sinclair: The Truth About Their Relationship
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" costars Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair have been spotted getting cozy on and off the set of their now-cancelled hit Netflix show (via Insider). On the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" adaptation the pair portray boyfriend and girlfriend Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind "Roz" Walker. Since the series premiere of "CAOS," Lynch and Sinclair fans have speculated about the nature of the young actors' relationship.www.thelist.com
